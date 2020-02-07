Bridgewater McDonald's robbery

McDonald’s Bridgewater are recovering following a robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Shortly after 2am a person, believed to be a man, entered the McDonald's restaurant and made demands for staff to open a safe inside the premises.

Police say no one was physically injured during the robbery and the man fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash

The man, who was wearing dark-coloured clothing, is described as being about 180cm tall with a slim/medium build.

Tasmania Police are seeking help from the public, calling on anyone travelling on the Midland Highway, near McDonald’s, or on Old Main Road, Bridgewater around 2am today to contact police.

Any dash cam or other footage can be provided through the Evidence Portal.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Bridgewater CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au