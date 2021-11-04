Brisbane Airport Added To Queensland's Exposure List

Brisbane Domestic Airport has been listed on the Queensland Health website as a 'low risk' COVID exposure site.

As just three news COVID cases emerge from the state's total on Thursday.

All three of the cases were detected in the town of Goondiwindi, due to an infected truck driver testing positive after making a pitstop.

One of the cases is attributed to a know case, while the other two have authorities on high alert after both were infectious in the community for several days.

Queensland Health urge all Goondiwindi locals to get tested if they have any symptoms of the virus.

Mayor Lawrence Springborg said more than 81 per cent of residents in the town are now fully vaccinated.

“My message is very clear, and I’ve said this, if you are unvaccinated and the virus comes into your community, the virus will hunt you out,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk expressed.

Contract tracing continues to conduct contract tracing for the Airport site, which is on the exposure list for anyone there on Sunday 31 October, between the hours of 2.40pm - 6.04pm.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.