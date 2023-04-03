Brisbane Airport Experiencing Major Delays Amid IT Issues

Passengers flying out of Brisbane Airport are experiencing major delays amid ongoing IT issues.

The tech problems are believed to be isolated to the airport’s baggage system.

The issue is impacting Jetstar, Link Airways, Rex and Aerlink domestic terminals.

Spokesperson for Brisbane Airport Corporation Stephen Beckett said the airport are now manually handling baggage until the system is back online.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

“We’ve called in extra people, and stood up our CARE Team in the terminal,” he said.

“We are working hard to resolve this IT issue so that we can keep any flight delays to a minimum.”

“Brisbane Airport Corporation apologises for any inconvenience this causes travellers this morning.

“It is recommended that you monitor your airline’s website and watch for updates they may have about your flight,” Beckett said.

In an attempt to shorten queues, a number of extra staff have been called in.

“Our IT team have now identified the issue and have put in place a work-around which should see minimal issues throughout the morning. Passenger queues have now been cleared,” he said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.