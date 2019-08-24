Brisbane Broncos Still Yet To Begin Contract Negotiations With David Fifita

The Brisbane Broncos are still yet to enter contract negotiations with rookie David Fifita, according to Triple M's Brent Read. 

The 19-year-old, who made his Queensland Origin debut this year, will hit the open market as of November 1 with Fifita off-contract in 2020. 

Ready joined Triple M Saturday NRL with all the details, including the possible stumbling block which has halted any negotiations.

Ready also detailed the bust-up between Cowboys duo Paul Green and Michael Morgan at a post-game function DCE's future post-footy; hear the full chat below.

