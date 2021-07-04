Brisbane Businesses Up In Arms Over Broncos Game Allowing Capacity Crowd

Brisbane businesses are questioning why they have to follow COVID restrictions when the Queensland Government is allowing a capacity crowd at Suncorp for this afternoon's Broncos game.

The Broncos are set to play Cronulla with zero limit on crowd numbers, the same applies for the Wallabies-France game on Wednesday.

Tickets were available after the Brisbane and Moreton lockdown lift on Saturday July 3.

"Sitting outside, you've got less exposure. And as we know, the virus is out there so it's more prevalent indoors, so that's why we have to have that limited seating capacity in cafes and restaurants," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

There are no lockdowns across the state, but businesses in the southeast have a limit on customer numbers, dancing is banned at nightclubs, and weddings and funerals are limited to 100 people.

The elderly unvaccinated residents are also being urged to stay home.

