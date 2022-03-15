Brisbane CEO Charged Over Allegedly Burying Murdered Man In Concrete

Detectives investigating the suspicious death of Andrew Walsh buried in a pit of concrete have unearthed further developments overnight.

Police have arrested and charged the CEO of a Brisbane transport company with one count accessory after the fact to murder and misconduct with a corpse by interfering.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

David Lee Tan was allegedly captured on CCTV filling in a lube pit at his Coopers Plains business with concrete in February.

Mr Walsh, 27, was found encased in concrete in the pit by detectives in early March, after he had been reported missing in January.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Wade Domagala who opposed Tan’s bail, said he was “effectively a career criminal”.

“He’s been committing offences for over 20 years,” Sgt Domagala said.

“He’s served several sentences of imprisonment for serious offending in New South Wales.” - Sgt Domagala

Tan, 39, was refused bail and appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday May 9.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.