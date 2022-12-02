Brisbane Charity Founder Sentenced To Jail For Drug Trafficking

A Brisbane woman - who founded a charity for a rare children's disorder - has been jailed on multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

The former charity campaigner is set to spend at least the next 12 months behind bars after being sentenced for supplying ice.

Kristine Roebig, 51, learnt her fate on Thursday at the the Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to 11 counts of drug related offences.

The charges include drug trafficking, supply and possession.

It came after police raider her Bald Hills home in November 2019, following an investigation into her dealings with known criminals.

A mother of three, Ms Roebig's drug use reportedly escalated in 2016, almost a decade after opening the charity to raise awareness for the disease known as Ataxia-telangiectasia.

The charity was launced after two of her children were diagnosed with the condition.

The court was told Ms Roebig supplied the drug 10 times to her customers during late 2019.

“She was certainly well known as a reliable supplier of drugs, she dealt with complaints about the quality of drugs she sold,” Crown Prosecutor Ron Swanick said.

Justice David Jackson sentenced the Brisbane mother on Thursday to three years and six months in jail.

She will be eligible for parole on December 1, 2023.

Jackson said a decision to give Ms Roebig a reduced jail sentence for parole, was due to the needs of her children.

“I am doing that specifically because of the antecedents and the because the factor of the ongoing needs your two disabled children have of your support,” he said.

Justice Jackson said the likelihood of Ms Roebig re-offending if she wasn't sentenced to jail was far too high.