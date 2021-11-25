Brisbane Dad Struck Bar Car While Defending His Son From Violent Brawl

A father has been struck by a car while attempting to protect his son during a chaotic brawl involving deadly weapons.

A 51-year-old man has been hit by a car while trying to save his son from a brawl that erupted in Brisbane overnight.

According to police, two groups of men arrived in two separate cars to a Macadamia Street address in Caboolture at around 6:45PM.

Not long after, a brawl erupted between the men from the vehicles and another group of men in their 20’s from inside the home.

Acting Police Sergeant Mark Spencer said the men from the cars had pulled out various dangerous weapons during the fight.

“An altercation has occurred and it’s understood baseball bats and machetes have been produced by the persons in the cars,” he said.

The father of one of the young men is believed to have stepped out of the home to remove his son from the brawl, when a neighbour heard a number of shots fired from within the home, prompting the men to flee in their cars.

In the process of fleeing the scene, a white Rav4 has struck the 51-year-old father.

The man has since been taken to Royal Brisbane women’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and is currently in stable condition and cooperating with police.

Authorities have also managed to track down the driver of the second vehicle, a silver vehicle, who is also cooperating with police in their investigations.

Police have found both vehicles involved in the incident along with all of the men involved in the brawl except for the driver of the white Rav4.

