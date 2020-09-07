Brisbane Festival is Back and You Had Me at Laser Show!

Winter is officially over and now is the best time of year to experience the wonders the River City has to offer and no one puts on a better show than Brisbane Festival. The annual extravaganza has returned for 2020 with an action-packed line up that simply cannot be missed.

Over 70 free events will be hitting Brissy from Friday September 4th that will surprise and delight culture vultures and newcomers of all ages.

The Boldly Brisbane program includes giant outdoor installations, intimate street concerts, suburban symphonies and, the cherry on top is an EPIC new light and laser experience that will illuminate the city skyline every Friday and Saturday night with your mates at Triple M providing the soundtrack on the epic final evening!

Brisbane Festival will tantalise all of your senses in a twenty-three-day spectacular.

Been craving some live music? ‘Street Serenades’ will be popping across the 190 suburbs of Brisbane so keep your eyes out for the stage on wheels in your neighbourhood!



Also, you may notice some gigantic visitors of the avian variety making themselves at home throughout the festival but don’t freak out! Six giant Gouldian Finches designed by internationally renowned artist Florentijn Hofman have perched themselves atop iconic Brisbane locations in the inner-city river area, inviting us all to look up and smile. Can you find all six?

Brisbane Festival will be just the tonic we all need after a difficult year, bringing joy and celebration back to the city, suburbs and our streets.

So mark your diary for 4 – 26 September and check out the full program here at brisbanefestival.com.au

Brisbane Festival events will be presented in line with all COVID restrictions current at the time.