Brisbane, Hobart Lead Monthly Home Index Value Decline

Brisbane and Hobart have led the Home Value Index (HVI) monthly rate of decline in November, while the country recorded a decline of one per cent.

The two cities recorded falls of -2 per cent, while on the other end of the spectrum, Perth values held firm and Darwin nudged 0.2 per cent higher over the month, according to CoreLogic’s latest research report.

As a country, CoreLogic’s HVI moved through a seventh month of decline in November – it now -7 per cent, or approximately -$53,400 below the peak value recorded in April 2022.

The decline comes after national housing values rose 28.6 per cent higher through the recent upswing, adding roughly $170,700 to the value of the average dwelling.

CoreLogic’s research director Tim Lawless said the easing in the rate of decline is mostly emanating from the Sydney and Melbourne markets but is also evident across many of the smaller capitals and most regional markets.

Three months ago, Sydney housing values were falling -2.3 per cent per month, which has decreased to -1.3 per cent in November. The city is remains the only one where housing values have fallen by more than 10 per cent from its peak.

In July, Melbourne home values were down -1.5 per cent over the month, with the monthly decline now -0.8 per cent.

If housing values continue to fall at the current pace of -0.8% month-on-month, Melbourne’s dwelling values could fall to pre-COVID levels by March next year.

“Potentially we are seeing the initial uncertainty around buying in a higher interest rate environment wearing off, while persistently low advertised stock levels have likely contributed to this trend towards smaller value falls,” Mr Lawless said.

“However, it’s fair to say housing risk remains skewed to the downside while interest rates are still rising and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched.

“There is still the possibility that the pace of declines could reaccelerate, especially if the current rate hiking cycle persists longer than expected. Next year will be a particular test of serviceability and housing market stability, as the record-low fixed rate terms secured in 2021 start to expire.”

