Brisbane Is Naming The Cranes In Their CBD After Footy Players, So We Came Up With A Few Of Our Own

The Hot Breakfast were fascinated by the news this morning that the Brisbane Lions have been challenging their fans to come up with names for the cranes helping to build the Queen’s Wharf development in Queensland.

So naturally we had to come up with a few of our own, and put out the call for the Hot Breakfast family to help us.

LISTEN HERE:

Some of our favourites include Cam Crayner, Brayden Craynard, Paddy Cranegerfield, and of course, Crane Cornes.

