Brisbane Local Yet To Claim Their $30 Million Oz Lotto Prize

One lucky Queenslander is unaware that they are $30 million richer after winning the multi-million-dollar Oz Lotto jackpot.

The massive jackpot was drawn on Tuesday evening, but the owner of the lucky ticket is still yet to come forward and claim their prize.

The winning ticket was printed in Brisbane’s western suburbs and is unregistered, which means the winner will not receive their prize unless they come forward.

Alongside the division one winner, another 562,953 division two to seven winners took home a share of $11.78 million.

Spokesperson for The Lott, Matt Hart told 9NEWS they are excited to hand over the enormous prize to the lucky winner.

Someone has become an overnight mid-week multi-millionaire but possibly doesn't know it yet," he said".

The winning numbers are 20, 22, 2, 17, 41, 31 and 29, along with the supplementary numbers 7, 18 and 36.

