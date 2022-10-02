Brisbane Lord Mayor Calls For QLD Daylight Savings Trial

Brisbane’s Lord Mayor is leading the push for Queensland to trial daylight savings, saying a large proportion of the state’s population haven’t been able to experience what the extra hour of sunlight is like.

As clocks turned forward an hour at 2am Sunday morning, Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said all he asked was for people to give daylight savings another go, following its last trial, in 1990.

"A large percentage of the Queensland population has not had the opportunity either to experience it in person to have a trial, or most importantly to have a say on whether they like it or not,” he said.

"All I'm asking is if people go give it a try, and then let people have their say.”

On the day of the 1992 referundum following the trial, 54.5 per cent of Queenslanders voted against daylight saving, with a state population of 1.8 million.

As of the 2020 state election just under 3.4 million people were registered on the electoral roll.

