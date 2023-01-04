Brisbane Man Charged Over Three Hit & Run Incidents

Police have charged a man over three alleged hit and runs across Brisbane which injured an elderly cyclist.

Police will allege that the 37-year-old man was driving a silver Ford Focus on December 23, 2022, when he struck a 27-year-old pedestrian at the Calamvale shopping centre.

The man is then alleged to have fled the scene.

The woman was hospitalised after onlookers called emergency services.

The man is also alleged to have struck an elderly cyclist on January 1 on Daw Road at Runcorn in south Brisbane.

Police allege the man swerved his car into the cyclist before fleeing the scene.

The 85-year-old man was hospitalised in stable condition.

The 37-year-old is also alleged to have struck an 81-year-old man in the carpark of the Mt Gravatt shopping centre on Tuesday January 3.

According to police, the 37-year-old Pallara man was allegedly driving a silver Ford Focus during all three incidents.

Police have charged the man with three counts each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, fail to remain at incident and render assistance and one count of fail to provide specimen of blood for analysis.

