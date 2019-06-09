Brisbane Roar Is On It's Way To Gladstone!

Football fans, wait no more because the Brisbane Roar is coming to Gladstone for a Pre-Season Camp and Exhibition Match at Marley Brown Oval!

Roar fans won't have to wait much longer because this is all going down on Saturday, July 27th and tickets are selling quick.

It's not just football fans we need this year with the Gladstone Regional City Council calling upon any and all food vendors, community groups and businesses to help out with food and bar services... because what's a day at the football without some hot chips and a cold bevie?!

Tickets can be found on the website from Thursday, June 13th at 11AM , so get in quick before they sell out!