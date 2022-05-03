Brisbane Rock Climber Suffers Spinal Injuries Following 20m Fall

A man has been admitted hospital after falling 20 metres at Brisbane's Kangaroo Point Cliffs during a rock climb on Monday.

Queensland emergency crews were notified and arrive at the scene around 10am, assessing the man's injuries.

The 40-year-old had begun a climb at the Lower River Terrace, when he lost balance and fell 20 metres.

The critical care and high acuity respondents treated the man for spinal and head injuries.

He was then admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

