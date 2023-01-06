Brisbane Taxi Driver Allegedly Robbed And Assaulted In Fortitude Valley

A Brisbane taxi driver has been hospitalised after being allegedly robbed and assaulted in Fortitude Valley on Friday morning.

Police have alleged that the driver was attacked by three men at around 1AM on Wickham Terrace this morning.

Police said in a statement that the men allegedly left the driver on the side of the road after assaulting him.

"The men allegedly pulled the driver out of the taxi and commenced punching and kicking him in the head, before leaving him injured on the roadway," they said.

"The three men ran from the scene with police locating one of the men nearby.”

Emergency services were called to the scene before the man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm, robbery and wilful damage.

Police are working to locate two other men who may be able to assist po0lice with their inquiries.

