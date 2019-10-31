Celebrate Twenty Years Of The Brisbane Water Oyster Festival

Don’t like oysters? …Doesn’t matter!

You’ll find more than just seafood at the Brisbane Water Oyster Festival!

Local craft beer and fine wine, and delicious food from around the world!

The iconic Oyster Eating Competition Plus live entertainment, market stalls and kids activities all day long!

The Brisbane Water Oyster Festival, Sunday November 10!

Presented by The Galleria and Atlantis.

For event info click HERE

What: Brisbane Water Oyster Festival

When: Sunday 10th November

Where: Galleria Ettalong Beach, Central Coast