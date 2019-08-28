As Aussies, we are very familiar with a heat wave.

Those ' minimum 40.C, can't touch the steering wheel without getting third degree burns, can cook an egg on the bonnet of a car, sweating in places I didn't know existed' kind of days.

That's why it's hilarious to watch Brits and Americans absolutely unravel when the temperature hits 25.C plus.

Monday marked the hottest bank holiday ever in Britain, with Heathrow heating a record temperature of 33.C... Broome (WA) will hit 33.C tomorrow in the middle of winter. C'mon guys!

The US is also experiencing a major heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 30.C to 38.C in various parts.

Last summer marked our hottest summer on record. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, as reported by The Guardian, the 2018-19 summer, which produced 50.C days and topped temperature highs across the country, was 1.28C aoove what is generally considered as normal, exceeding the previous record greatly. January was also declared the hottest month ever recorded in the country, with an average temperature across the nation of 30.8C.

Look, we get it guys, we FEEL for you! But try experiencing an Australian summer and THEN get back to us!

We took to twitter to find the best reactions to heat

If y’all wanna know how my day is going (And I’m sure you do)... As I’m getting into my car I see these little ass shoes in my backseat. I’m thinking whose damn kids been in my car???? So I look at the shoe and it’s a mf size 9. THE SUN SHRUNK MY SLIDES🤬FML pic.twitter.com/M9LIpPBfSK — AK🌻 (@Autumn_Kamrie) August 22, 2019

“It’s cool in here, boy. For the rest of the summer, we can live inside the refrigerator.” pic.twitter.com/YVQfQnFWAU — SimpsonsQOTD (@SimpsonsQOTD) July 25, 2019

I feel like every time #WarmestDayOfTheYear is trending in the UK we should get the day off. Not because it's warm, but because of the sheer panic in people's eyes. pic.twitter.com/1qvXTlkvj7 — High Fives & Stage Dives (@hi5s_stagedives) April 19, 2018

