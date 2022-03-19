Britain Approves AstraZeneca's New Preventative Covid Therapy

The UK's medical regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody based Covid treatment for preventing infections in adults with a poor immune response.

Still pushing vaccines as the first line of defence against Covid, the approval of Evusheld is designed to provide some immunocompromised people with an alternative in the fight against coronavirus.

Endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory body, Britain's Medicines, and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Thursday, the AstraZeneca's antibody Covid treatment has been given the go-ahead.

"While the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be the first-line defence against COVID-19, we know that some people may not respond adequately to these vaccines,' MHRA chief June Raine said.

Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination, contains lab-made antibodies which linger for months in the body, and will contain the virus in the case of infection.

During trials, the new therapy was able to reduce the risk of developing Covid symptoms by 77 per cent, with a single dose protecting the person for about six months, the MHRA said.

Under review for use in Europe, Evusheld, was authorised for emergency use in the US in December 2021 for treating immunocompromised adults and adolescents, or those with a history of severe side effects from Covid vaccines.

Delivered as an intra-muscular shot, MHRA said that the treatment, should not be administered to people who are infected with Covid, or people who have recently been exposed to someone with the virus.

The effectiveness of Evusheld's against the highly transmissible Omicron variant, is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 5,838

Covid-related deaths:4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 147 / 4

Northern Territory

New cases: 232

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,122

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 34 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 9,801

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 235 / 18

New South Wales

New cases: 19,060

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,090 / 29

Victoria

New cases: 7,847

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 210 / 23

South Australia

New cases: 3,724

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: and 147 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 1,479

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 24 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 18,514

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 939 / 24

