Britney Spears To Publish Tell-All Memoir As Part Of $15 Million Book Deal

Britney Spears has reportedly signed on to pen a memoir detailing her 13-year conservatorship as part of a $15 million book deal.

News of the pop star’s upcoming book deal comes only a month after her public dispute with younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears over personal details printed in Jamie Lynn’s recent memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’.

The memoir contains confronting information about the ‘Toxic’ singer which Britney publicly condemned on her social media account.

In one part of the book, Jamie Lynn claims that Britney locked herself and Jamie Lynn in a room with a knife.

Jamie Lynn labelled Spears’ behaviour as ‘erratic, paranoid and spiralling’.

Britney was quick to refute the claims, calling Jamie Lynn a ‘scum person’ for spreading ‘crazy lies’ about the pop star.

During Jamie Lynn’s book tour, Britney’s legal team issued Jamie with a cease and desist over the ‘misleading and outrageous’ information published in her memoir.

Britney continued to denounce both her sister and mother on social media over the part they played in Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship.

Britney recently hinted at her own memoir, posting a picture to her Instagram account of a typewriter next to a small pile of pink roses with the accompanying caption “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”.

