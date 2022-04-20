Brochure Condemning Nudist Beach Distributed Across Mornington Peninsula

The fight to preserve a nudist beach in Melbourne has taken a turn for the worst after a newsletter described “glossy propaganda” was distributed to homes across Mornington Peninsula.

The community is divided after a Mount Eliza and Mornington Community Newsletter was delivered to homes throughout both areas denouncing the Sunnyside North nudist beach.

The council is currently in the process of surveying residents and visitors to the area to help decide the fate of Melbourne’s last nudist beach.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Naturists have described the brochure as a “hate campaign” developed to manipulate locals into asking the council to remove the beach’s nude status.

The four-page brochure implies that the beach is not appropriate for children and that it supports vulgar behaviour.

Olivia Ebner who frequents the beach told the Herald Sun that the brochure is deliberately “misleading”.

“The community that visit the beach are like family,” she said.

“Everyone knows each other, we all have our own place in the sand.”

The council’s motives have also been brought into question after the wrong closing date for the survey was printed on signs across the district.

A spokesperson for the State Government said the opinions of both the council and the general public will be taken into account before a decision is made on whether to strip the beach of its ‘clothing optional’ status.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.