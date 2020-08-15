Brodie Smith Confirms Rory Sloane's Return To The Crows Side

Adelaide defender Brodie Smith spilled the beans on Rory Sloane's return to the playing field on Dead Set Legends this morning.

Speaking about the 'captain's curse' of skippers going down with injury at the Crows, Smith said that their original skipper will be back this weekend.

LISTEN HERE:



It is expected that Sloane will play on Sunday against the Western Bulldogs.

Teams will be named tonight at 6:20pm tonight.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!