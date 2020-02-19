Adelaide defender Brodie Smith says he’d prefer a proper State Of Origin game over a Victoria v All-Stars set up.

“I’d love to be able to represent the state, obviously being an SA boy, to get out there in that guernsey would be huge,” Smith said on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars.

“It kills me to say, but if you put the SA side next to the Victorian side, it could get a little bit ugly I think.

“It would be great to get out there and represent the state and play a real State Of Origin tournament would be unbelievable.”

