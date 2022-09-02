Broncos Have Been 'Vulnerable'

Speaking on the Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, Brisbane Broncos legend Steve Renouf has put his former side's disastrous end to the season down to a lack of leadership.

Whilst praising Adam Reynolds, the multiple premiership winner stated that Kevin Walters' troops struggle with players standing up to the occasion, especially in the star recruit's absence.

'Shows how vulnerable they are with leaders.

'That's where we've fallen down the last couple years.'

