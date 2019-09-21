Broncos Legend Wendell Sailor Urges Darius Boyd To Stay At Brisbane Amid Interesting Contract Clause

Triple M NRL's Wendell Sailor has urged Darius Boyd to remain at the Brisbane Broncos amid after a dismal season ended in a 58-point finals exit to the Parramatta Eels.

Boyd is contracted to the club for the 2020 season, but according to reports he must play a minimum of 15-games to trigger a clause in his contract to earn a 2021 deal.

Although there is talk suggesting Boyd could be moved on immediately.

IF Sailor was in Boyd's shoes he wouldn't be leaving the club.

