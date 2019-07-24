Broncos Women’s Champs to Blitz Toowoomba Schools

Images: Brisbane civic reception, granted to the Broncos Women last October after their grand final win

Winners of the inaugural National Rugby League (NRL) Women’s Premiership, the Brisbane Broncos, are coming to Toowoomba for a one-day Arrow Broncos NRLW Blitz of the city’s schools on August 1.

Supported by official energy partner Arrow Energy, the members of the women’s team will be involved in a range of activities with hundreds of students, including a girls’ coaching clinic.

“The Broncos have a strong supporter base around Toowoomba and the Darling Downs, and the Broncos NRL Women’s team were very happy to accept Arrow’s invitation to put back into this community,” said Arrow Vice President External Relations and Tenure Management Leisa Elder.

“They’ll deliver strong messages on the value of education and healthy lifestyle to about 350 students, including the health benefits of sport for all ages, genders and levels of ability.

“Arrow’s workshops and clinics with the Broncos over the years have proven that students absorb this information when it’s delivered by sporting celebrities, and they’ll be reminded of it every time they see the players take to the field.”

Note: These events are for the school students and are not open to the general public.

The full schedule for August 1 is:

9:45 – 11:00am: School visit

Our Lady of Lourdes School

2 Ascot St, Newtown

11:15 – 12:30pm: School visit

Clifford Park Special School

Rob St, Newtown

1:30 – 3:00pm: Girls clinic

St Saviour’s College

Neil St, South Toowoomba

6:30 – 10:30pm: Regional dinner (invited guests only)

Inbound Brasserie and Café

Toowoomba Railway Station, Railway St, Toowoomba City

