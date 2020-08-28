Brooke Cotchin's Father, Rick Kennedy, On Richmond's Mismanagement Of His Daughter's COVID Breach

Former Western Bulldogs defender Rick Kennedy joined the Friday Huddle as the Cult Figure of the Week and touched on the indiscretion involving his daughter Brooke Cotchin.

Brooke breached one of the COVID restrictions while in the Queensland hub with the Richmond team, seeing the Tigers slapped with a hefty fine.

Kennedy aired his displeasure of the handling of the situation from Richmond, claiming they "muzzled" her from speaking out and allowing her to apologise.

He made it clear that these views were his own and he doesn't speak on behalf of his daughter or Trent Cotchin.

"My own view, and this is not coming from Trent & Brooke... I think the AFL & Richmond handled it really poorly," Kennedy said.

"They talk today a big game about supporting women, coming in behind women and promoting women.

"And what they really did is shut her down and didn't allow her to go public and take responsibility."

Kennedy was regarded as one of the toughest defenders of his era and he spoke about the glory days of playing on the likes of Ablett, Dunstall, Brereton & even fired a shot at a "soft" BT!

