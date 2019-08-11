Brooks & Dunn Continue Milestone Year Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Opens Ahead of Induction

The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn are continuing a landmark 2019, as their highly-anticipated Brooks & Dunn: Kings of Neon exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened in Nashville on Saturday. The exhibit encompasses the duo’s early solo careers, the circumstances that united them as performers and their innovative approach to stage production and touring and runs through July 19, 2020. As the duo’s impressive accolades grow, Brooks & Dunn will also be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category later this year.

The duo are also making exclusive live versions from their recent CMT Crossroads episode available, sharing “Brooks & Dunn and Friends – Live From CMT Crossroads” today. The three-track release features the audio from the duo’s live performances of “Brand New Man” with Luke Combs, “Red Dirt Road” with Cody Johnson and “Mama Don’t Get Dressed Up For Nothing” with LANCO.

Brooks & Dunn kicked off the year with the news that they would be releasing their now hugely successful, and critically-acclaimed collaboration project REBOOT. Featuring reimagined versions of their biggest hits with Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, LANCO, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth and Kacey Musgraves, REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard's Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009, while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart's history. Critics praised the collection as “an energized, duet-style retrospective pairing the two veterans with new-generation admirers” (NPR) as well as showing “the timelessness of the duo’s catalog of more than 20 No. 1 country hits, which has continued to influence a new generation of country singers” (Associated Press).

Brooks and Dunn will forever stand the test of time and remain, the best duo in country history ... well, we think so anyway!

