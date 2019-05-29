Brooks & Dunn Take Over Downtown Nashville for CMT’s Crossroads Recording

Country music’s favourite duo will take over downtown Nashville on June 4 when the pair record their CMT Crossroad: Brooks & Dunn and Friends, it all takes place 5th and Broadway (LIVE) on the eve of the 2019 CMT Awards.

The FREE outdoor event, will feature an all-star collaboration from the B&D’s latest No.1 album, REBOOT. Joining the guys onstage will be Midland, Luke Combs, LANCO, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson and Brett Young.

If you’re heading to Nashville for this year’s CMA Festival THIS is the place to be on Tuesday June 4. The hour long production begins at 8:30 p.m. Fans are being advised to rock up early, as the event is standing-room only and entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

We are SO THERE!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!