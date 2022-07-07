Brooks Urged To Find New Club

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham has explained why under-fire Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks must look for a new club.

Brooks' role at the Tigers has been one of the biggest talking points all season, with the situation getting uglier after reports surfaced last week claiming the 27-year-old was to be dropped against the Warriors before a last-minute backflip. 

"The best thing for him is to move on. He's been at the club for a long time," Graham told Triple M.

