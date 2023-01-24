Brosa Customers Warned Orders May Not Be Delivered

Thousands of people may not be receiving their orders after a homewares and furniture store fell into voluntary administration.

Administrators have warned that some people may not receive their orders after furniture and homewares company Brosa was sold to Kogan.com for $1.5 million.

The company was sold to Kogan.com in December 22 after falling into voluntary administration.

The company is believed to have entered administration with assets totalling $4.3 million and $24.2 million in liabilities.

The $24.2 million includes at least $10 million in undelivered orders.

The company claimed that the COVID pandemic was the main cause of the company’s losses over a three-year period and they were forced to sell off their assets in December.

While there is $10 million worth of backed-up orders, which is believed to be impacting around 2,500 people, Kogan are working to have these orders pushed out.

Kogan.com administrator Richard Tucker told 9NEWS that delivery of Brosa products may come at an extra fee.

"For these customers, Kogan.com has assumed responsibility for delivery of their goods (however can charge a reasonable fee to do so) or provision of a store credit available to be used on any item sold on Kogan.com which will be selling Brosa products in addition to Brosa.com.au," he said.

"Kogan is currently working through this process."

While Kogan.com will be working to fulfil these orders, Mr Tucker said that if the orders can’t be located the customers are not eligible for a credit or refund.

"With limited cash to trade the business and material amounts owed to suppliers and couriers, there will be some customers who will not receive their orders," - Richard Tucker

"We understand the extreme frustration for those impacted, however the administrators have no means to acquire these goods or deliver them as there are insufficient funds to do so."

