Brother of Unvaccinated Hospital Worker Tests Positive to Delta Strain

The school-aged brother of a 19-year-old unvaccinated Covid ward receptionist in Brisbane has tested positive to the Delta strain.

Queensland Health are now investigating why the 19-year-old was unvaccinated and working with covid-positive patients.

The hospital worker developed symptoms 10 days before getting tested and travelled to Townsville and Magnetic Island with her family.

It's prompted Queensland's snap covid lockdown which is effect until 6 pm Friday.

Senator Matt Canavan told Nine it's a very unfortunate situation.

“We can’t legislate against stupidity unfortunately people are going to act in these sort of ways.”

The lockdown impacts Brisbane, Townsville, Magnetic Island, Palm Island, Gold Coast, all of south east Queensland.



You are required to stay at home unless you're buying essential groceries or medication, carrying out essential work or study, exercising, or receiving and producing healthcare and support. Masks are also required at all times in public.

