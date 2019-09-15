Brown Cardigan's Instagram Is Back Online

After two days in Instagram purgatory, popular Australian comedy account Brown Cardigan has been brought back online.

The famous account has over 686,000 followers and every single one of them was concerned when the page disappeared on Friday.

It didn't take long though for popular demand to bring them back online, with the page returning with a montage of some of their previous videos yesterday afternoon.

