Brown's Grim Reminder Amid Paulo Abuse

Former NRL head coach and Triple M's Nathan Brown has reminded fans of the brutal toll that comes with social media abuse after South Sydney young gun Jaxson Paulo was the target of several threats.

Following the Rabbitohs' four-point loss to the Panthers on Friday night, it was revealed Paulo came under the firing line from disgruntled fans, with messages and social media abuse going as far as death threats.

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly told the Sydney Morning Herald the situation was "outrageous because no player or anyone in society should be subjected to that".

Brown said Paulo's abuse should serve as a fresh reminder of how dangerous social media can be.

"It's a sad situation. With the amount of suicides we have in society... here's Jaxson Paulo, a young adult getting treated poorly. Good players have bad days," Brown told Triple M's Saturday Scrum.

