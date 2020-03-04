Browne: Concussion Could Sideline Kade Kolodjashnij For The Season
On the Hot Breakfast this morning.
Former No.5 draft pick Kade Kolodjashnij could be sidelined for the entire season as he struggles to recover from concussion issues.
The 24 year-old played 78 games for Gold Coast before being traded to the Demons at the end of 2018.
He has only managed two senior games for Melbourne.
Browne reported that Kolodjashnij is still suffering headaches every time he runs & that the Melbourne medical staff are treating him with extreme caution.