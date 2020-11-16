Browne: North Melbourne Enquiring About Alastair Clarkson

Triple M's Hot Breakfast footy news breaker Tom Browne has reported that North Melbourne have reached out to Alastair Clarkson as their coach search heats up.

While Browne stands by his report from yesterday that David Noble & Robert Harvey are the front runners for the role, he said that North have enquired about the four-time premiership coach.

"I'm told reliably last night that North has sounded out and is still interested in Alastair Clarkson," Browne said.

"It's not to suggest that Clarko would do the job, but I'm told in the background they are at least enquiring."

Browne went on to say it was unlikely that Clarkson would walk away from the Hawks, but said the timing of North's approach could be ideal with Hawthorn about to undergo a rebuild of their own.

Clarkson played 93 senior games for North Melbourne between 1987-1995.

