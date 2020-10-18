Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale Joins Triple M's Hot Breakfast

Star Brisbane midfielder Lachie Neale joined the Hot Breakfast following last night's Brownlow medal triumph.

Neale went into the count as the red-hot favourite and went on to poll a massive 31 votes in only 17 games to win by ten votes ahead of Travis Boak.

Neale spoke about his footy journey from his junior days to his career crossroads at Fremantle and eventually evolving into an elite player of the competition.

The Brownlow medallist told us the biggest turning point in his career where he once cheated a GPS running test by riding a motorbike instead of doing the workout and the massive spray he copped from Ross Lyon.

Neale also reflected on the Lion's preliminary final loss to Geelong on the weekend.

