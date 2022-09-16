Browny calls out Damo's 'Roaming Barrett' Cashie

Our very own Damian Barrett has been earning some extra on the side in finals season, and Nate Brown was on hand today to witness his latest function appearance!

He uncovered the 'Roaming Barrett' style operation he's running, and revealed just how much his audience was paying attention...

“I walked in and I thought the function hadn’t started... that’s how much chatter there was when Damo was talking!”

