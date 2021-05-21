Browny Explains His Role In The Doggies' Groundbreaking New Sponsor Deal

Browny spoke on the current Crypto landscape following a market crash, also reporting the news of the Western Bulldogs taking on their own crypto sponsor throughout the week.

Revealed on the Friday Huddle, BitCoin Brown explains that he played a major role in the Bulldogs groundbreaking sponsorship addition of 'CoinSpot' - which will be added to the back of their playing jumpers this week.

"And your fingerprints are over this Browny?" Darce asked.

"I felt like I needed to give a bit back after I left the Dogs for money back in 2003." Browny said.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!