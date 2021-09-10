Browny Lists His Top 5 Strange Laws
On The Friday Huddle
The ongoing lockdown in Melbourne got our own Nathan Brown thinking, so he's done some digging and named his top five 'strange laws' on the Friday Huddle!
"There's a lot of strange laws around at the moment. There's a lot of things you can and can't do, a lot of confusion." Browny said.
Browny's list included vacuuming, pirates and dressing up as Batman and Robin - he even managed to drag Luke Darcy into his top five and Leon Cameron's 'rogue' speech at his wedding!
"He went to places you should never, it was extraordinary!"
