Browny's Poem Spraying Chris Judd For Being Bald!
He's had plenty of feedback!
Nathan Brown's poetry credentials surfaced a few weeks ago on the Friday Huddle so the boys handed him the impromptu task of reciting a poem for our man Chris Judd at the start of the show.
Juddy has received plenty of feedback from Shane Warne about his baldness, with Warney urging him to embrace a hair transplant.
Browny's hilarious poem and left the boys in stitches!
LISTEN HERE:
Catch the best bit from Triple M Footy here!