Browny's Poem Spraying Chris Judd For Being Bald!

Nathan Brown's poetry credentials surfaced a few weeks ago on the Friday Huddle so the boys handed him the impromptu task of reciting a poem for our man Chris Judd at the start of the show.  

Juddy has received plenty of feedback from Shane Warne about his baldness, with Warney urging him to embrace a hair transplant. 

Browny's hilarious poem and left the boys in stitches!

9 October 2020

