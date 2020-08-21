Browny's Top 5 AFL Lookalikes!

Nathan Brown's Top 5's have been a hit with the Triple M Footy family and tonight's edition was no exception.

Browny ran through the best AFL related lookalikes, including one for each member of the Friday Huddle - and they were very good!

LISTEN HERE:

Head to Triple M Footy on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter for all the lookalikes!

There were a number of hilarious honourable mentions including Juddy's comparison to Voldemort and Damo's self appointed comparison with Guy Pearce!

But the top five consisted of the likes of BT, Mitch Wallis, Eric Hipwood, Howie & more.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy and the Friday Huddle here: