Browny's Top 5: Iconic Commentary Calls

On The Friday Huddle

Browny ran through his favourite play-by-play calls over the years, and the theatre involved with creating an iconic moment.

Featuring the likes of Sandy Roberts, Brian Taylor and Dennis Cometti; these are the most memorable calls as listed by Browny.

"LOOK AT LITTLE JAKE THE SNAKE!" 

LISTEN HERE:

Taking outright position as the greatest call was Bruce McAvaney's electrifying call of Cathy Freeman's Gold Medal victory at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

17 July 2021

