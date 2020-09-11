Browny's Top 5 Luke Darcy Blunders

After a big week in the press!

After Luke Darcy's big week in the press following his interview with Daniel Andrews on the Hot Breakfast, Browny thought he'd bring him back a few pegs with some of his low-lights. 

Darc's interview with the Victorian premier was one of the most polished performances of his career, so Browny brought some of his lower moments behind the mic. 

It was another very strong edition of Browny's Top 5! 

LISTEN HERE: 

Catch the best bits from the Friday Huddle & Triple M Footy here: 

