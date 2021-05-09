Browny's Top 5 Media Footy Feuds Involving Damo

On the back of the Port Adelaide and Collingwood jumper dispute, Browny revealed the great media footy feuds for his Top 5 on the Friday Huddle - and one member of the Friday team features prominently!

"You'll see a theme." Browny revealed, with a sharp focus on Triple M's news breaker Damian Barrett.

Opening with the untapped angst between Damo and Luke Darcy, the countdown highlighted Barrett's most stirring feuds over the course of his journalism career.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy Playlist: