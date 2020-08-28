Browny's Top 5 Press Conference Blow Ups!

On the Friday Huddle.

Article heading image for Browny's Top 5 Press Conference Blow Ups!

Nathan Brown's Top 5's have been a hit with the Triple M Footy family and tonight's edition is no exception. 

Following a couple of recent press conference scraps, Browny went through the archives to find the best ever press conference blow ups! 

LISTEN HERE:

Browny even sourced a few snippets from overseas where coaches have absolutely lost the plot! 

Even the honourable mentions were hilarious, with Damo's infamous clash with Bevo rating a mention. 

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here! 

13 hours ago

Nathan Brown
Triple M Footy
AFL
Listen Live!
Nathan Brown
Triple M Footy
AFL
Nathan Brown
Triple M Footy
AFL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs