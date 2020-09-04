Browny’s Top 5: Rumours About Damo In The Hub

After the success of his top 5 segment, Nathan Brown insisted on being pushed up the Friday Huddle batting order tonight.

He went on in the second break and didn’t disappoint with this top 5 rumours about Damo in the Huddle — although it’s fair to say it wasn’t a conventional top 5 and ended up with the boys giving it to Damo!

LISTEN HERE:

The rumours went from Damo’s pool behaviour to what he’s doing with his muscle car!

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-rub/playlists/best-of-triple-m-footy-afl/embed?style=cover" width="100%" height="500" frameborder="0" title="Best of Triple M Footy"></iframe>

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news!