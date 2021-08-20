Browny's Top 5 Small Forwards Of The Past 30 Years

Following the retirement of the miraculous Eddie Betts - who plays game number 350 this weekend - Nathan Brown listed his top 5 small forwards since 1990!

While Browny nearly botched it, Chief offered up some general advice as Browny listed his top goal sneaks.

Have a listen to the players that would light up AFL venues from all areas of the ground, and the memorable plays that made each individual the greatest of showmen!

LISTEN HERE:

"There is none better," Browny said as he rounded off the list with the Carlton and Adelaide superstar Eddie Betts.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: