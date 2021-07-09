Browny's Top Five: Biggest Rants

Nathan Brown's countdown continues to boost the Friday Huddle show, and this week he directed his attention to the best celebrity blow-ups!

"There's been a few rants going on this week, I thought we'd bring to the table some of the best rants ..." Browny explained.

LISTEN HERE:

Opening with an American meteorologist's 'had enough' moment, Browny delved into the work of several A-listed celebrities - before returning to the homeland for one of the greatest footy blow-ups!

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!